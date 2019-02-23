‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Members Were Not Fans of Goose the Cat

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will put the spotlight on a character fans are excited to see. That’s right, we’re talking about Goose the cat in Captain Marvel.

And while fans might be eager to see the ferocious feline on the big screen, it wasn’t always easy on the set. Actors like Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson were not fans of the co-starring cat.

“I’m severely allergic. It’s not sort of like ‘diva,’ we couldn’t work together,” Larson explained about her time sharing scenes with the cat.

Jackson’s experience was similar, as the Nick Fury actor revealed he wasn’t a fan of his scenes with Goose’s main actor, Reggie the cat.

“No, I am not a cat person,” Jackson said. “But I’m also not a dog person or a fish person either… Reggie is like most animals that people bring to the set that have been trained to do this, that, or the other. He’s snack orientated. He shows off. You give him something to eat, you talk softly and nice to him, give him something to eat again. There were actually four cats, but Reggie did the majority of the heavy lifting, most of the time.”

The cat’s difficult nature might play into the authenticity of the film’s storytelling, as Goose doesn’t seem to be a cat at all. Merchandise has confirmed it might have some extraterrestrial qualities, while the film’s co-star Lashana Lynch made it clear that Goose is anything but a normal cat.

“It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat… The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times,” Lynch said to ComicBook.com during our set visit last year. “So do I interact with the cat in the hat? That is something you touched on. [laughter] I haven’t gotten one more. I should have been more. Yet. I do, although I don’t hold the cat, but I’m around it a lot.”

We’ll learn the true nature of Goose when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.

