‘Captain Marvel’: Goose the Cat Apparently Really Hated Skrulls

The part of Goose was actually played by four different cats in Captain Marvel, and while there were a few obstacles during filming, one, in particular, had to do with getting Goose comfortable with a Skrull.

The role of Goose in Captain Marvel is the biggest role played by an animal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, and to do the job the MCU brought in four cats named Reggie, Archie, Rizzo, and Gonzo. Reggie would be the biggest contributor though, and Animal Trainer Ursula Brauner recently revealed one of the most interesting challenges during production, which happened to be getting a normal cat used to a Skrull.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think maybe it was probably the Skrull costumes,” Brauner told Vulture. “That was one of our challenges because they look so different from people. Ben Mendelsohn was so amazing getting the cats used to the costume and makeup, though. He showed them how he moved and sounded, and he was just really great getting the cats to like him.”

The directors were very cognizant of getting the cats comfortable, and it took a bit to get Reggie there with Talos.

“I remember being in the quad-jet set in a very tight space, and Ben doesn’t look anything like a human being in his costume,” Brauner said. “Reggie was a little unfurled. [Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck] took the time to say, “Let’s stop what we’re doing and get the cat comfortable.” We had Reggie sitting on a chair, and Ben was sitting in the chair next to him, and we let Reggie go to him and explore on his own volition, and pretty soon, he realized Ben was just like us, but he just looked different. It’s about taking the time to stop. And it shows onscreen.”

Goose and his fellow felines ended up being one of the many highlights of the film, so we have to say it all worked out in the end.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!