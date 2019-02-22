New ‘Captain Marvel’ Clip Reveals Annette Bening’s Character

The release of Captain Marvel is nearing ever closer, and the increasing number of clips, teasers, and TV spots are helping us to fill in some of the biggest questions we’ve had leading up the film’s debut. One of those key questions centers around the identity of Annette Bening‘s character, but a new clip released online Friday morning has officially solved that mystery.

As many expected, Annette Bening is playing the character known as Supreme Intelligence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip, which you can watch in the video above, sees Carol Danvers (or Vers, as she’s referred to by the Kree) meeting with Intelligence about her future. She’s told that she’s ready to rise up to more responsibility, and given an ominous warning about the Skrulls.

Supreme Intelligence dishes on the danger of the Skrulls at the end of the clip, saying that they aim to take over everything, setting the stage for what will likely be the major conflict in the movie.

As Bening’s character notes early in the clip, Carol Danvers still has some issues she’s working through, despite her incredible power. Turns out, these flaws are part of what drew Brie Larson to the character in the first place.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing, and those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me,” Larson explained in a recent interview. “I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.