Captain Marvel Deleted Scenes Give Fans First Look at Supreme Intelligence’s Full Form

✖

Captain Marvel 2 is on the horizon, but the first movie making its way to Disney+ has a lot of people revisiting Carol Danvers. A deleted scene from the movie has been making the rounds on Reddit and this screenshot shows off the true form of the Supreme Intelligence. Fans of the Kree comic mythos were absolutely psyched for some elements from that storyline to make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel ended up being a bit more divisive than it would seem on the surface. But, making the entity feel otherworldly was one of the things that the film accomplished very well. you can take a look at the Supreme Intelligence in its full glory down below.

Last year, we spoke with Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson. He confirmed that the Supreme Intelligence was initially set to appear in the movie. Everything changed when the team decided to pull the scene at the last moment. "It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that's where the big green head would come out of," Nicholson began.

He added, "I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would've taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would've been a big spectacle which would've overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol's development and transformation into Captain Marvel."

For those wondering about the future of the MCU heading forward, Kevin Feige wants everyone to know that Captain Marvel will have a big role in whatever comes next.

"The great thing about Captain Marvel is she is a human. She's a real person, Carol Danvers, who gets these incredible powers and who has these amazing adventures in outer space," Feige explained in Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special. "But as with all of the best Marvel characters, she needs to be very human. So this is not just about somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands; it's somebody who's very human, who's very vulnerable, and who has multiple dimensions."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!