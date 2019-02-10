Captain Marvel Fan at Elizabeth Warren’s Presidential Bid Announcement Goes Viral

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren officially announced her candidacy for President of the United States on Saturday, but it’s not just Warren’s platform getting attention. It’s the Captain Marvel fan cheering the senator on that’s gone viral.

Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick shared a Tweet capturing the Warren supporter at the campaign kickoff event in what appears to be a Captain Marvel sweatshirt as part of her cold weather attire. The original Tweet asked, “Is it me or is there a member of the Carol Corps present at Elizabeth Warren’s announcement?” and DeConnick agreed.

With Captain Marvel hitting theaters in just under a month, it’s not a huge surprise to see merch representing the hero in the wild, but it’s certainly a bit of a surprise to see it pop up at a campaign event. What’s not a surprise is DeConnick’s approval. DeConnick’s work on Captain Marvel included the Higher, Further, Faster, More storyline that has been adapted for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The title itself even made it into the movie and has become the film’s official tagline.

DeConnick herself served as a consultant for the film, a role that allowed her to meet star Brie Larson, something that Larson described as “surreal”.

“Oh gosh, I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

And fans will get to see Carol Danvers come to life soon. Captain Marvel follows the heroine as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth ends up caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to open in theaters March 8th.

As for the Captain Marvel fan at Warren’s announcement? No matter their politics, fans were pretty stoked to see the heroine represented and, as one replying to DeConnick’s tweet noted it’s fitting. After all, Carol Danvers is originally from the Boston area.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.