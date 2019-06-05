Captain Marvel Executive Producer Addresses Pushback by Trolls

Captain Marvel executive producer Victoria Alonso says negative online resistance “never interfered” with Marvel Studios’ vision for its first female-led blockbuster.

“First of all I share with you the pride you feel for the film. I love this film with all my heart,” Alonso wrote during a Reddit Q&A Wednesday when asked by a female fan if the Disney-owned studio made comprises to avoid inciting further backlash from a contingent that targeted the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel before release.

“We were aware that there were people that were not ready or perhaps not welcoming of the film but it never interfered with the story line or our vision of the film. When you make stories that could potentially touch an international audience, there will always be a portion of the audience that does not 100% love it. But we hope they give us a chance and see the film before they finalize their opinions. There is something for everyone in our films, even if you’re a little reluctant to watch.”

Captain Marvel was targeted pre-release on Rotten Tomatoes, where review bombers dropped its anticipation rating to the lowest of any entry in the then 21-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

This abuse resulted in the complete removal of that feature before the review aggregator site revamped its system, making it so that only confirmed ticket purchasers can contribute to a film’s now-verified audience rating.

Larson came under fire when the star advocated a more diverse press pool, making comments some interpreted as being anti-white male.

“What I’m looking for is to bring more seats up to the table,” Larson told FOX 5 in DC when prompted to clarify her position on wider inclusion. “No one is getting their chair taken away. There’s not less seats at the table, there’s just more seats at the table.”

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment releases Captain Marvel on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray June 11.