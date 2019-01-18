New ‘Captain Marvel’ Fashions Include Bags, Hats, and Goose the Cat Shirts

Some might say that the official Captain Marvel merch line peaked with the release of these Goose the cat shirts earlier this week, but you’ll be happy to know that you can now pair those shirts with some awesome new bags, hats, and jewelry.

The new collection of Captain Marvel bags, jewelry, and accessories can be pre-ordered here with most of the items slated to ship in the February to April timeframe. The collection includes some pretty awesome looking handbags, backpacks, wallets, and totes. There’s also some inexpensive jewelry and pins up for grabs.

The Captain Marvel collection at Entertainment Earth includes an elaborate snapback cap from Bioworld, but if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, New Era has also released a line of fitted and adjustable hats with a simple, but unmistakable Captain Marvel design. You can order hats in the New Era lineup here. Just keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $50 if you use the code SHIP50 at checkout.

As noted, the Goose the Cat shirt lineup from Fifth Sun was announced recently, but the awesomeness of it bears repeating. You can shop the Goose shirts here, and they’re pretty affordable with prices ranging from $15.95 to $19.95 for shirts and $24 to $37 for long sleeve and sweatshirt styles.

The Goose collection is part of a larger, officially licensed Captain Marvel collection at Fifth Sun that you can shop right here. If you ask us, they have the best Captain Marvel designs on the market right now.

On a related note, the complete lineup of Funko Pop figures from the Captain Marvel movie are available to order right here. It includes the following figures:

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.

