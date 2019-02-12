‘Captain Marvel’: Shorter Final Runtime Revealed

The latest runtime for Captain Marvel has the upcoming Marvel Studios film clocking in at a similar length at Captain America: The First Avenger.

Originally revealed by AMC Theaters as being 2 hours and 10 minutes long, the latest update on Captain Marvel has it clocking in at 2 hours and 4 minutes a few weeks from release. This puts Captain Marvel in the company of Doctor Strange and Ant-Man and The Wasp as films with runtimes of 124 minutes or less among the entire Phase 3 slate.

The movie might be able to trim some time from its theatrical release because of its central focus on Carol Danvers, given its timing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a decade before Iron Man kicked things off in 2008.

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” Boden told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character. It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

