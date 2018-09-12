‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Minn-Erva Revealed

Marvel Studios is pulling back the curtain on Captain Marvel, and now we have our first look at Minn-Erva, who will eventually become one of Captain Marvel‘s more recognizable characters.

Fans got a slew of new photos from the anticipated Marvel film thanks to EW, and one of those photos gives us a glimpse of the Starforce. The Starforce is described as the Kree’s SEAL Team Six, and part of the team happens to be Minn-Erva, who is played by Gemma Chan. Minn-Erva sports her trademark blue skin and is in the same attire as the rest of the group, which includes Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson).

The group also includes Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and is led by Jude Law’s character, who is expected to be Mar-Vell.

Minn-Erva first surfaced in Captain Marvel #50 and was actually seeking to obtain the secret to Mar-Vel’s genetic code for the Kree. That mission ended up unsuccessful, and she ultimately she ended up being stranded on Earth for some time. Later she would gain abilities through the same means that Carol Danvers did (the Psyche-Magnetron) and also donned a costume similar to Carol’s original Ms. Marvel suit.

In the years that followed she would gain even more abilities thanks to self-experimentation and is one of Carol’s deadliest enemies due to her unflinchingness to destroy anyone in her way. Whether we’ll see some of this in the film’s characterization remains to be seen, but seeds could easily be planted to make her the big villain of the impending Captain Marvel sequel.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming though does not have an official release date.