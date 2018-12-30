‘Captain Marvel’ First Look Shows New Footage

Marvel Studios has started marketing Captain Marvel to movie audiences and in the case of one first-look featurette, new footage — both of the movie and behind-the-scenes — was released.

Posted to Twitter by @RachoftheGalaxy, the featurette appears to be running with the pre-trailer advertisements at select Cinemark theaters. The new footage released includes a shot of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) walking down a Kree corridor with the remainder of the Starforce. There are also a few quick shots of Danvers and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) in a bar and Danvers’ boarding a quinjet with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Along with Larson, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also receives some screen time in the featurette as do Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

According to Larson, Carol Danvers is the “most dynamic” character the Oscar-winning actress has ever played.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[This is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

