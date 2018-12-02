‘Captain Marvel’: Here’s How To Read The Comic The Movie Is Based On For Free

Captain Marvel is on her way to the big screen next year, but if you want to read the book that inspired quite a bit of the movie’s take on the character, you can do so now for free.

What’s not great about free right? Fans will notice a great many similarities between Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez‘s take on the character from the comics and the upcoming Brie Larson starring film, and that’s not by accident. So, if you want to get a better handle on the character and what defines her, you need to check out Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More.

The paperback version of the trade can be found on Amazon for $12.99, but if you are a Prime member you can read the Kindle and comiXology edition for free. A whole trade for nothing is a pretty sweet deal, but not sure how long this will last so make sure to grab it while you can.

If you’re not familiar, this run on the character brought her from her Ms. Marvel days to finally accepting the Captain Marvel mantle, and she’s never looked back since. You can find the official description for Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More below.

“Collects Captain Marvel (2014) #1-6. One of Marvel’s most beloved Avengers launches into her own ongoing series! Carol Danvers has played many roles in her life; hero, pilot, Avenger, and now, deep-space adventurer! Join Captain Marvel as she attempts to return an alien girl to her home world, and defend the rights of aliens revolting against the Galactic Alliance. Guest-starring Guardians of the Galaxy!”

Captain Marvel is also getting a current relaunch staring next year, and this time around the creative team will be made up of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Carmen Carnero, who are setting out to make the character approachable for new readers and still deep enough for longtime fans.

“You really want her to be accessible to new and younger audiences who are going to see the movie, fall in love and want to seek out other Captain Marvel stories,” Thompson told the New York Times. “But you really want to respect the fans who have loved the character for decades. I think there’s a razor’s edge there.”

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel #1 below.

“ALL THE STARS ALIGN AS KELLY THOMPSON AND CARMEN CARNERO TAKE ON MARVEL’S PREMIER FEMALE SUPER HERO! As Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting Earth from alien threats big and small, but now it’s time for Earth’s mightiest hero to come home. New York City has never looked so good. But every re-entry comes with the unexpected, and Carol is about to hit a whole lot of unexpected. It’s a fresh start and an oversized, star-studded welcome home for a hero who’s been punching the glass ceiling since the 1970s — and just in time for the first female-led film from Marvel Studios! The next 50 years of Captain Marvel starts here!”

Captain Marvel #1 hits comic stores on January 9th, 2019.