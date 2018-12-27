New ‘Captain Marvel’ Promo Art Reveals Better Look At Helmet, Starforce, And More

As we inch closer to the March release date of Captain Marvel, the marketing behind the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed film is bound to continue to grow as various pieces of marketing collateral find their ways online. In addition to the movie’s first television spot — which included a quick new shot or two — released earlier in the week, some new promo art has surfaced online giving fans an extended look at Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and company.

Thanks to Twitter user @weepingangel013, some pieces of merchandise art have been shared featuring both Danvers and the Captain Marvel logo in several different designs. While none of the designs don’t reveal any big spoilers and plot details, the various shirts do provide alternate looks at Danvers’ iconic mohawk helmet look.

According to the thread of tweets, the merchandise designs were originally uploaded to the Facebook page of a Costa Rican retailer. One of the designs also features the entire Starforce squad, including Danvers, Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou), Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), and Jude Law’s still-unnamed character, though that design, in particular, had previously leaked over the holiday.

For whatever reason, Law’s exact role has been shrouded in secrecy. While the character was initially thought to be Danvers’ predecessor Mar-Vell, certain toy leaks pegged the actor as classic Captain Marvel nemesis Yon-Rogg. Shortly after the Yon-Rogg leak, Funko released official images of their Captain Marvel POP! line, which Law’s character received the generic name of “Starforce Commander.”

Finally, it appears the character has been confirmed as Mar-Vell once and for all. In a still uploaded to Disney’s official Captain Marvel website earlier today, the caption for the still reads “Jude Law as Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce.”

While speaking to EW about the magazine’s cover story on the upcoming Marvel Studios flick, Law spoke to the characterization of his role, calling his character “inspirational.”

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

On a later appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Law joked about the incredible security lockdown on announcing his true role.

“I can’t tell you who I am, nice try,” Law said. “I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’

“In Marvel,” the actor continued. “It’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F****** EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!’”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.