‘Captain Marvel’ HeroClix Set Reveals New Skrull

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be getting its own set of HeroClix from Wizkids, and a new Skrull or two is coming along for the ride.

The new Captain Marvel HeroClix set based on the upcoming Marvel Studios film features 22 different figures that fan scan collect, which will, of course, be interchangeable with your current HeroClix figures. The set will feature several different versions of Captain Marvel (Standard, Vers, & Fearless) but many will definitely want to get a hold of that Binary version.

As you can see in the following images, two Skrulls are also included, with the most distinct being the Skrull Technician. It isn’t known if we’ll see this Skrull in the film, but it certainly looks a bit different from Talos and the rest of the Skrulls we’ve seen in the trailer.

The set hits stores this February, and you can check out the official description below.

“This 24-count gravity feed features the Kree, Skrulls, and heroes of Earth like Carol Danvers, caught up in their struggle! This gravity feed will feature long-time MCU favorites like Nick Fury, Phil Coulson, and several newcomers too! With an impulse-friendly price point, single-figure foil packs are a great purchase for new or experienced players!

Rarity Breakdown*:

9 Common Figures

11 Rare Figures

2 Chase Figures

Foil Pack SKU: 73661

Foil Pack UPC: 63448273661-6

Foil Pack MSRP: $3.99

*Collation not guaranteed, rarity subject to change.

You can check out all the up-close images on the next slides!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

