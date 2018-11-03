‘Captain Marvel’ International Promo Trailer Released

Captain Marvel doesn’t hit until 2019, but perhaps a new international trailer will help you pass the time.

A new international trailer has dropped for the anticipated film, and while it doesn’t offer any new footage it is a slightly tweaked version of the original trailer, and you can check it out in the video above (via We’ve Got This Covered). We still have plenty of questions from the original trailer, including what part Jude Law is playing (odds are it’s a combination of Yon-Rogg and someone else), how and why the Kree messed with Carol Danvers’ memories (as she doesn’t seem to remember her time on Earth), and more.

Hopefully, some of those will be answered in a new trailer, whenever that ends up dropping, but we don’t expect that to happen for a bit. The film doesn’t release until March, so it’s not like there’s a rush.

As for Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, he envisions a big future for the character coming out of Phase 3 and into Phase 4.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years; another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them.”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.