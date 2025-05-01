Marvel Legends Thunderbolts 2-Packs Are On Sale Now

Hasbro’s livestream for April 1st 2025 laid out the basic game plan for Marvel Legends drops over the next month or so, with new figures launching at a regular clip through today, May 1st. There are also several Walmart and Target exclusives that will no doubt be tied to future Collector Con / Geek Out events. The latest releases in this collection are the 2-packs featuring John F. Walker / Sentry and Yelena Belova / Red Guardian figures as inspired by the new Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* film. Details on pre-orders for these figures, along with previously released Marvel Legends drops, can be found below. Note that tariff pricing is in effect at some retailers.
Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For May 2025
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian from Thunderbolts, with an unmasked Red Guardian head and weapon accessories.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHN F. WALKER AND SENTRY 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: John F. Walker with his shield, and Sentry from Thunderbolts.
Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For April 2025
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 3 / May 2025 / (Available Now) here on Amazon ($29.99) / Entertainment Earth ($37.99) / GameStop ($32.99): Features the black Spidey suit from Spider-Man 3, with alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker head.
- MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES HULK / June 2025 / Pre-Order on April 10 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here on Amazon ($59.99 – MSRP) here at Entertainment Earth ($74.99 – Tariff price): 8.5-inch scale Hulk with 30 points of articulation, alternate raging heads, grapple hands, thunderclap effects, and a missile accessory.
- MARVEL LEGENDS DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN PUNISHER / December 2025 / Pre-Order on April 17 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon ($24.99 MSRP): Features a likeness of actor Jon Bernthal along with accessories that include a pistol, axe, knife, and alternate hands.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK / August 2025 / Pre-Order on April 24 at 1PM ET (Available Now) here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel) – $26.99: Fantastic Four version of She-Hulk with alternate hands, dumbbells, and an alternate head.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MADAME MASQUE AND CROSSBONES 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on April 30 at 1PM ET (Available Now) on Amazon – $49.99: Madame Masque with classic and modern heads, a “stolen” briefcase, and effects; Crossbones with knife and explosion effect.
Upcoming Marvel Legends Exclusives
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE VELOCITY SUIT PETER PARKER / September 2025 / Exclusively at Walmart – $24.99: Velocity Suit Peter Parker from the Spider-Man video game, with alternate web-slinging hands and web accessories.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (WEAPON X) / October 2025 / Exclusively at Target – $24.99: Weapon X Wolverine with alternate clawless hands and an un-helmeted head.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S MYSTIQUE / Late Fall 2025 / Exclusively at Target – $24.99: Mystique with Jean Grey alternate head, and weapon accessories.