‘Black Widow’ Scribe Gets ‘Captain Marvel’ Screenwriting Credit

Marvel Studios released the official movie poster for Captain Marvel earlier tonight, announcing the full-length trailer would make its way to viewers during halftime of tomorrow night’s Monday Night Football contest between Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The poster prominently features Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in her iconic blue and scarlet uniform with gold accents. The background is split into two colors, a blue side featuring a couple spaceships — which we can assume come from her time on the Kree homeworld Hala — and a red side featuring a pair of fighter jets, symbolizing her time in the Air Force on Earth.

Nestled at the bottom of the poster are the biggest movers and shakers involved with the movie and although the list largely looks as expected, there’s one name that stands out: Jac Schaeffer.

According to the poster, which will serve as the centerpiece for Marvel Studios‘ print marketing efforts as it will be distributed to cinemas around the globe, Schaeffer has received a credit as a screenwriter on Captain Marvel. The poster states that Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck joined Schaeffer and Geneva Roberston-Dworet as screenwriters on the film based on a story by Nicole Perlman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse.

Fans keeping up with the latest Marvel Studios news will notice Schaeffer as the writer tapped to write the upcoming Black Widow solo flick, which is slated to be helmed by Berlin Syndrome alum Cate Shortland.

Noticeably absent from the credits is Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), a writer originally attached to write the script alongside Perlman.

Schaeffer joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe after having most recently written The Hustle, a remake of Dirt Rotten Scoundrels starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. The Princeton alum also had a hand in penning the Olaf’s Frozen Adventures short for Walt Disney Animation.

The previously rumored synopsis for Black Widow hints at Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff facing off against Russian operatives around the turn of the century.

“At birth, the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019 while Black Widow is currently rumored for a 2020 release.