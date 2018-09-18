‘Captain Marvel’s Jude Law Reveals First Details About His Mysterious Character

This week, Marvel fans finally got their first glimpse of Jude Law‘s character in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, though most details regarding the role, including his name, have been kept under wraps. That is, until a recent interview in which Law finally opened up just a little bit about what to expect from him in the film.

While speaking to EW for the magazine’s coming story on Captain Marvel, Law talked about the Kree origins of his character, and how they motivate his actions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

As the Marvel faithful already know, the Kree are sworn enemies to the Skrulls, a race that have been revealed as the villains of Captain Marvel. The Kree were first made popular in the MCU back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as characters like Ronan and Korath were depicted as rogue villains. Given that this movie is set three decades earlier, we will likely see a different side to the Kree race.

In addition to his roots as a Kree warrior, Law’s character has an interesting relationship with Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, who is half-Kree and half-human.

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control,” Law revealed. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

According to Larson, the bond between the two characters causes issues with the rest of Starforce, the Kree strike force under the command of Law’s leadership.

“There’s a lot and back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce,” the actress said. “Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?’”

When Law’s casting was first announced, it was widely believed that he was playing Mar-Vell, a character who previously held the Captain Marvel title. While these quotes from Law don’t prove otherwise, the fact that the filmmakers are being secretive about his name is casting some doubt amongst fans.

Do you think Jude Law is playing Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel? Could his character turn out to be more than he seems? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.