‘Captain Marvel’s Jude Law Praises Brie Larson

While Jude Law isn’t spilling the beans on his role in Captain Marvel just yet, he has nothing but praise for his Marvel Studios co-star Brie Larson.

Law, who is expected to play the part of Mar-Vell in the anticipated film, recently spoke to EW about his role in the film. He wasn’t given up any details though but did take the moment to throw some praise Larson’s way.

“Yes, it’s been reported I’m playing Mar-Vell,” Law said. “I’m not going to confirm or deny that. It’s been a very interesting experience. Brie Larson has approached it with incredible dedication and devotion. She really turned out a wonderful performance — fun and feisty and smart. I think she’s going to be absolutely magnificent.”

Larson has gone on record with how important the role is to get right, and Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige foresees a big future for the character in the next several phases.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years; another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.