‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law’s Secretive Role Revealed by Toy Leak

Ever since Jude Law joined the cast of Captain Marvel, fans have been speculating over which character the actor will be playing. The common speculation is that he’ll be playing Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel from the comic book pages. But a new product leak from Funko’s upcoming line of POP! figures reveals that Law will instead be playing a surprising member of the Kree military force.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

According to a new image of Captain Marvel figures, Law’s character is none other than the Kree officer Yon-Rogg. In the comics, Yon-Rogg is a villain who hates Mar-Vell and makes multiple attempts to disgrace him among the Kree or to outright kill him. UPDATE: The Captain Marvel Funko Pop figures are live. It includes the Yon-Rogg figure renamed as “Star Commander”.

The image was spotted on Reddit, and shows the many other POP! offerings Funko is preparing for the new film.

Marvel Studios’ attempts to keep Law’s identity a secret makes more sense if it is Yon-Rogg. If it were actually Mar-Vell, it’s illogical for them to keep quiet on such a prominent character in Marvel Comics lore, especially if they’re positioning Carol Danvers as the person who holds the mantle of Captain Marvel.

But with Law playing Yon-Rogg, Marvel Studios is marketing the movie smartly. Of course, these product listings were always going to be made public, but this is a secret that affects the plot of the movie. Jude Law is being presented as a heroic ally to Brie Larson’s character.

Many comic book fans would rightly assume that Law could be the film’s main villain, and that he’s the bigger threat to Earth compared to Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and the Skrulls.

Law has spoken at length about Marvel’s secrecy regarding his role. But he did open up about his specific details about his character without revealing much about the movie’s plot.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said to EW. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

The actor detailed his character’s relationship with Danvers, who is described as half-Kree and half-human.

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control,” Law revealed. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

We’ll see if Marvel finally starts to open up about Law’s role now that the cat is out of the bag.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.