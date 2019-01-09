‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law Teases His Character’s Powers

Marvel Studios has been keeping Captain Marvel under tight wraps of secrecy, including even giving us the official name of the character that actor Jude Law is playing. Well, after some back in forth confusion about Law playing iconic Marvel hero Mar-Vell, it’s been seemingly confirmed that he is in fact Kree Commander Yon-Rogg from the comics. While doing the official Captain Marvel set visit, we got some early teases of what kind of powers this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Yon-Rogg (or whatever his name turns out to be) will have!

According to Law, his character will be a man of simple killing tool tastes, stating that “He’s a pistol and knife man.”

However, the actor did tease us some potential extraordinary powers his Kree warrior will have, revealing that, “I’ve got this kind of cool business I can do with gravity [laughs].”

In the comics, Yon-Rogg’s backstory is deeply tied to a rivalry with his fellow Kree warrior Mar-Vell, and is responsible for leaving Mar-Vell on Earth. Yon-Rogg was also responsible for the Kree machine the Psyche-Magnitron, which exploded near Carol Danvers and Mar-Vell, and gave the former the cosmic power of the latter. A lot of those elements seem to still be at work in this MCU adaptation of Captain Marvel’s origin story – albeit remixed in the way that most MCU movies are.

One curious thing from the comics was the subplot where the Psyche-Magnitron explosion linked Carol and Yon-Rogg’s minds; since both movie characters seem to be present in a massive explosion that first activates Carol’s cosmic power, one has to wonder if Law’s version won’t have a similar hold over Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, blocking out her memories – at least until she crash lands on earth, away from Yon-Rogg’s hold, and finally starts to regain the memories being kept from her.

Given the epic Kree/Skrull war at the center of Captain Marvel, it will interesting to see if Carol’s final fight is with Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), or if Yon-Rogg will actually turn out to be the final obstacle Carol must clear, before truly owning her power, her identity, and her proper place within the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.