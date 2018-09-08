‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals Its First-Look at the Kree

Captain Marvel has decided today is the day to slay. Entertainment Weekly made a big reveal of the film’s first images, and fans got a hefty dose of alien love.

After all, the Kree are back, and Captain Marvel is ready to introduce more of the race’s complicated past.

As you can see below, a new Captain Marvel image shows Carol Danvers in uniform with her military crew. The pilot has joined the elite squadron Starforce by the time Captain Marvel hits theaters, and she’s based on the Kree planet of Hala.

Of course, she has her own team members, but Starforce is seen moving towards a big threat. As you can surely see, the team is about to engage Ronan in this image, a character first seen back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. The powerful Kree acted as the film’s baddie as Ronan was searching for an Infinity Gem, but his goals will likely be a bit different in Captain Marvel. After all, the film is a prequel of sorts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe given its 1990s setting, so Ronan has time to turn into the megalomaniac fans all know.

Another image from Captain Marvel shows more details of the Kree comeback, but Carol is notably absent from the behind-the-scenes shot. Ronan the Accuser is in full-focus thanks to Lee Pace, and he’s acting opposite of Jude Law. The MCU newcomer will play a yet-named commander within Starforce who takes interest in Carol. This visual sees Law and Pace facing off in-character as director Anna Boden relays directions to the stars.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.