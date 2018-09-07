‘Captain Marvel’ Reportedly Making Major Changes for Carol Danvers’ MCU Origin

Fans finally learned the first details about Marvel Studios‘ next movie which is set to lead into Avengers 4 in a big way, with Captain Marvel set to be a huge debut for Carol Danvers.

But the character’s convoluted origin from the pages of Marvel Comics will be side-stepped in the film, and from what we do know, there will be major changes to Captain Marvel‘s background in the MCU. In a new feature from Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson revealed that her character is half Kree — a huge departure from the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson told EW. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

Another report goes on to refer to Danvers as “the part-Kree, part-human pilot,” further driving the point that Captain Marvel has more in common with Star-Lord than she does with Captain America.

In the comics, Carol Danvers was an Air Force pilot caught in an explosion with Mar-Vell, the noble Kree warrior who becomes one of Earth’s superheroes and who bares the original mantle of Captain Marvel. The explosion caused his DNA to merge with Danvers, and she gains abilities similar to Mar-Vell’s, causing her to adopt her own heroic identity.

She then operated as Ms. Marvel for decades after Mar-Vell succumbed to cancer, leaving the mantle of Captain Marvel open for a long time. It wasn’t until 2012 that Danvers decided to adopt the title of her mentor and embrace her status as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe.

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe will simplify this complex origin and rush a few steps. It seems like Jude Law is playing Mar-Vell, though that has yet to be confirmed. He will be mentoring Carol Danvers in the film, teaching her how to control her abilities and use her powers as part of the elite Kree military team known as the Starforce.

The information from the film thus far points toward Carol being a child of a Kree and a human. Hopefully we learn more about what other changes have been made to the character before Captain Marvel premieres on March 5, 2019.