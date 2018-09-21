Captain Marvel Punching an Old Lady Has Become a Hilarious Internet Meme

The debut of the first teaser for Captain Marvel brought with it many exciting moments for fans to enjoy, from intense action to mysterious plot points. One of the most memorable moments came from a scene in which the hero saw an old lady on a bus and immediately punched her in the face.
Fans who are familiar with the character know that this is likely the result of the woman actually being a shape-shifting Skrull, an otherworldly threat who would absolutely deserve to receive the vicious blow. Because the internet doesn’t have enough things to parody and turn into a meme, this scene is the most recent victim of a popular movie moment being reduced to a punchline (in more ways than one).
Videos by ComicBook.com
Scroll down to see what the internet has to offer before seeing Captain Marvel in theaters n March 8, 2019!
At Least It’s Not DC
“Martha Kent?”— Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) September 18, 2018
“Yes?”
[FALCON PUNCH]#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/hH57gvzTfm
Shazam Showdown
It has begun! ??? #CaptainMarvel #Memes #SHAZAM pic.twitter.com/xX6fcV6tKA— David Solt (@Kuro8712) September 19, 2018
Me Against the World
The #CaptainMarvel trailer has given me the gift to meme my own self-deprecation. pic.twitter.com/pMlgBNjdXY— Shelby Shinkle (@MissShinkle) September 18, 2018
Disney Synergy
September 19, 2018
Hitting Them With Knowledge
“Did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady!?”— Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) September 18, 2018
-Everyone who doesn’t know what Skrulls are pic.twitter.com/Wp6MAalWjh
Hellboy Did It First
I just want to say, Hellboy was the superhero punching old lady disguised creatures before Captain Marvel did it pic.twitter.com/Iru1Q9cYSV— Nicholas Levi (@NicholasJLevi) September 18, 2018
That’s ‘Room,’ Not ‘The Room’
I can see why Captain Marvel /Carol Danvers (@brielarson ) decided to punch the old lady on the bus in the new @captainmarvel trailer…#CaptainMarvel #BrieLarson #Marvel pic.twitter.com/BZdmbqS9qN— BRENDAN CLEMENT (@BRENTHETIMELORD) September 20, 2018
Hide Your Grandmothers
She’s come to save us & to our punch grandmas! #CaptainMarvelTrailer #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/Np9JVuFEMo— Erika Garcia-Soto (@erikasoto) September 18, 2018
It’s Called a “Globe”
I just saw the #CaptainMarvel trailer and I’m PRETTY sure I have a new go-to meme format. pic.twitter.com/ydc7nbdAgg— David Somerville (@smrvl) September 18, 2018
Captain Meta
This #CaptainMarvel meme has low key taken over the interwebs. You knew we had to get in on it right! ? pic.twitter.com/OJmtmUPN8k— Blerds United (@BlerdsUnited) September 20, 2018