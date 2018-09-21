Captain Marvel Punching an Old Lady Has Become a Hilarious Internet Meme

The debut of the first teaser for Captain Marvel brought with it many exciting moments for fans to enjoy, from intense action to mysterious plot points. One of the most memorable moments came from a scene in which the hero saw an old lady on a bus and immediately punched her in the face.

Fans who are familiar with the character know that this is likely the result of the woman actually being a shape-shifting Skrull, an otherworldly threat who would absolutely deserve to receive the vicious blow. Because the internet doesn’t have enough things to parody and turn into a meme, this scene is the most recent victim of a popular movie moment being reduced to a punchline (in more ways than one).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what the internet has to offer before seeing Captain Marvel in theaters n March 8, 2019!

At Least It’s Not DC

Shazam Showdown

Me Against the World

The #CaptainMarvel trailer has given me the gift to meme my own self-deprecation. pic.twitter.com/pMlgBNjdXY — Shelby Shinkle (@MissShinkle) September 18, 2018

Disney Synergy

Hitting Them With Knowledge

“Did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady!?”

-Everyone who doesn’t know what Skrulls are pic.twitter.com/Wp6MAalWjh — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) September 18, 2018

Hellboy Did It First

I just want to say, Hellboy was the superhero punching old lady disguised creatures before Captain Marvel did it pic.twitter.com/Iru1Q9cYSV — Nicholas Levi (@NicholasJLevi) September 18, 2018

That’s ‘Room,’ Not ‘The Room’

I can see why Captain Marvel /Carol Danvers (@brielarson ) decided to punch the old lady on the bus in the new @captainmarvel trailer…#CaptainMarvel #BrieLarson #Marvel pic.twitter.com/BZdmbqS9qN — BRENDAN CLEMENT (@BRENTHETIMELORD) September 20, 2018

Hide Your Grandmothers

It’s Called a “Globe”

I just saw the #CaptainMarvel trailer and I’m PRETTY sure I have a new go-to meme format. pic.twitter.com/ydc7nbdAgg — David Somerville (@smrvl) September 18, 2018

Captain Meta