‘Captain Marvel’s Goose Is Played by a Team of Four Cats

Captain Marvel is set to introduce a slew of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like a lot of effort went into bringing one to life.

In a recent interview on D23, Captain Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz spoke about Goose the Cat, the feline friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). As Schwartz revealed, there are actually several different cat actors that helped portray Goose on the big screen.

“Goose is played by a team of four cats who all have their own specialty,” Schwartz explained. “There’s Reggie, there’s Archie, there’s Rizzo, and there’s Gonzo. They’re an A-team of cats who can all do one trick—because you can’t teach cats to do that much.”

“I learned all about cats during the course of this movie.” Schwartz added. “One of them is the face cat, a pretty cat—that’s Reggie. One of them is the holding cat, who only can be held. One of them is the nuzzling cat who will walk up to your leg and nuzzle it. And one of them is the cat who will paw you.”

“I got to work with the cats!” Gemma Chan, who plays Minn-Erva in the film, added. “I got to hold one of the cats (the ‘holding’ cat). They’re so well-trained—they’re amazing. There were actually two that I worked with. It was great—and I didn’t get scratched!”

While using multiple animal actors on a film or TV set certainly isn’t an uncommon thing, it’s certainly interesting to know how many versions helped bring Goose to life. (Although, we can’t help but wonder which cat helps showcase the probably-alien side of Goose.)

Goose the Cat has become a fan-favorite part of Captain Marvel‘s marketing campaign thus far, with fans eager to see exactly how the feline factors into Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) larger story. And with less than a month until the movie hits theaters, it won’t be too long until audiences get to see all four cats work their magic onscreen.

Captain Marvel will follow the origin of Carol Danvers in an unexpected way, as she comes to terms with her alien and human origins while in the wake of an intergalactic war.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said on a set visit last year. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.