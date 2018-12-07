‘Captain Marvel’ Costume Shown Off at CCXP

Fans already got a pretty big dose of Captain Marvel when the second trailer debuted earlier this week, but it looks like the fun isn’t stopping there.

The official Captain Marvel suit, which was worn by Brie Larson in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, is currently on display during this weekend’s Comic Con Experience in Brazil. You can check out a few new snapshots of the suit below.

Captain Marvel will see Larson’s Carol Danvers coming to terms with her human and alien origins, all while the Kree-Skrull War wage on. Along the way, fans will get to see the super-powered Captain Marvel kick quite a lot of butt in the process, something that Larson embraced behind-the-scenes as well.

“[My training regimen] really all came out of ignorance, to be honest,” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “I didn’t realize that most people don’t do their own stunts in these movies. I thought you did, and I’ve never been a particularly elegant or athletic person. I’m just an introvert with asthma, and felt like I needed to be able to do that. I just thought, ‘I don’t wanna be on set, and they ask me to do things, and I don’t know how to do it.’ So I started training as soon as I could.”

“Everyone just went along with it, and was like, ‘Cool,’” Larson added. “It wasn’t until we started shooting, and I started doing all my own wire work stunts, and flips and stuff that people were like, ‘Now we’ll tell you: nobody actually does this. We just didn’t want you to stop. But now that you’ve kind of accomplished this thing, we don’t normally do this.” And I was like, ‘Huh?’ But I love it.”

Captain Marvel‘s cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, and Annette Bening.

Captain Marvel will debut on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.