Marvel

‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Already Turning the Skrulls Into a Meme

It’s only been a few hours since the world got the first official look at Captain Marvel, but the […]

By

It’s only been a few hours since the world got the first official look at Captain Marvel, but the film’s villains have started quite a phenomenon.

One of the newly-released photos from the Marvel Studios film gives the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls. The photos, which you can check out below, shows Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and several other Skrulls emerging from a body of water.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a photo that has simultaneously showcased the film’s practical effects, brought to mind a certain anime character, and been an all-around perfect material for comedy. As many have pointed out, the staging of the photo brings to mind some sort of mid-90s album cover, or various other predicaments that the shape-shifting aliens probably wouldn’t be in. Here’s a round-up of some of the earliest memes.

*Fire Emoji*

We Can’t Unsee It

A Perfect Title

Hang Ten

The Best New Boy Band

We’d Buy It

Quite a Crossover

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts