‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Already Turning the Skrulls Into a Meme

It’s only been a few hours since the world got the first official look at Captain Marvel, but the film’s villains have started quite a phenomenon.
One of the newly-released photos from the Marvel Studios film gives the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls. The photos, which you can check out below, shows Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and several other Skrulls emerging from a body of water.
It’s a photo that has simultaneously showcased the film’s practical effects, brought to mind a certain anime character, and been an all-around perfect material for comedy. As many have pointed out, the staging of the photo brings to mind some sort of mid-90s album cover, or various other predicaments that the shape-shifting aliens probably wouldn’t be in. Here’s a round-up of some of the earliest memes.
*Fire Emoji*
the skrulls about to drop a fire mixtape pic.twitter.com/gXCWeKLyg9— heath (@heathdwilliams) September 5, 2018
We Can’t Unsee It
I can’t wait for the Skrull’s debut Christian Rock album. pic.twitter.com/onJ12nHiaG— Joe Taraborrelli (@JoeTabs) September 5, 2018
A Perfect Title
The Skrulls look like they’re about to drop the most fire R&B album of all time. “Secret Invasion of the Heart” headass pic.twitter.com/aumQe6wYY0— Arcade Colón is using way too many napkins. (@ArcadeNoise) September 5, 2018
Hang Ten
I absolutely love the choice to make the Skrulls surfers in #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/9qVyqhOlFE— kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) September 5, 2018
The Best New Boy Band
If this movie does not include a scene where the Skrulls break out in 4-part harmony before dropping to their knees with clenched fists, their leather coats billowing in the wind, I will be sorely disappointed pic.twitter.com/3jqmpmpOKE— Dingus McDuck (@KellyKanayama) September 5, 2018
We’d Buy It
September 5, 2018
Quite a Crossover
Wow, Beast Boy looks rad in Titans pic.twitter.com/UdxRo8sNdL— Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) September 5, 2018