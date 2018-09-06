‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Already Turning the Skrulls Into a Meme

It’s only been a few hours since the world got the first official look at Captain Marvel, but the film’s villains have started quite a phenomenon.

One of the newly-released photos from the Marvel Studios film gives the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls. The photos, which you can check out below, shows Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and several other Skrulls emerging from a body of water.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a photo that has simultaneously showcased the film’s practical effects, brought to mind a certain anime character, and been an all-around perfect material for comedy. As many have pointed out, the staging of the photo brings to mind some sort of mid-90s album cover, or various other predicaments that the shape-shifting aliens probably wouldn’t be in. Here’s a round-up of some of the earliest memes.

*Fire Emoji*

the skrulls about to drop a fire mixtape pic.twitter.com/gXCWeKLyg9 — heath (@heathdwilliams) September 5, 2018

We Can’t Unsee It

I can’t wait for the Skrull’s debut Christian Rock album. pic.twitter.com/onJ12nHiaG — Joe Taraborrelli (@JoeTabs) September 5, 2018

A Perfect Title

The Skrulls look like they’re about to drop the most fire R&B album of all time. “Secret Invasion of the Heart” headass pic.twitter.com/aumQe6wYY0 — Arcade Colón is using way too many napkins. (@ArcadeNoise) September 5, 2018

Hang Ten

I absolutely love the choice to make the Skrulls surfers in #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/9qVyqhOlFE — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) September 5, 2018

The Best New Boy Band

If this movie does not include a scene where the Skrulls break out in 4-part harmony before dropping to their knees with clenched fists, their leather coats billowing in the wind, I will be sorely disappointed pic.twitter.com/3jqmpmpOKE — Dingus McDuck (@KellyKanayama) September 5, 2018

We’d Buy It

Quite a Crossover