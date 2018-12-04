‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Excited to See Carol Go Full Binary

The latest Captain Marvel trailer has given fans a lot to process — including one pretty epic moment.

The trailer, which you can check out here, put Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) powers on full display, while exploring her Kree origins a little bit more. This included several awesome shots of Carol going “binary”, a state that helps double her already-impressive set of powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the final moments of the first trailer teased Carol going binary, this new installment made things even more epic, and showed what her powers would look like in flight. And as you’d expect, fans have been pretty darn hyped about what they saw. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

HYPE

CAPTAIN MARVEL IN HER BINARY FORM! GIRL I AM GAGGING! HER POWER! BRIE LARSON POWA! Captain Marvel aka the STRONGEST AVENGER! MOTHER IS COMING! THE QUEEN IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/58etZHf9kX — Jason (Avengers 4 trailer soon) (@EscaflowneClown) December 4, 2018

It’s So Beautiful

Captain Marvel’s binary form <3 a=”” href=”https://t.co/Rfwbf9RQTx” data-mce-href=”https://t.co/Rfwbf9RQTx”>https://t.co/Rfwbf9RQTx — Ris? (@NarberallGamma) December 4, 2018

A Fan

Captain Marvel looks so cool in her binary “super saiyan” mode! Flying through space and kicking ass! https://t.co/CEWL57RW6V — iamsamrae (@iamsamrae) December 4, 2018

Yes Please

Give me a scene of full Binary Captain Marvel and Stormbreaker Thor just wrecking EVERYTHING in A4 pls — Xavier Kong (@doctorkongx) December 4, 2018

Emotional

binary captain marvel makes me FEEL THINGS https://t.co/6d6bvModzM — B.I. Karīna (@Karindictator) December 4, 2018

*FLAIL*

BINARY CAPTAIN MARVEL AAAHHHHH pic.twitter.com/YalBiIiOvx — Anna (@sugarplumbelle) December 4, 2018

Still Hyped

So Captain Marvel, I still hate the way skrulls look and Carol Danvers is still my least favorite Marvel character but seeing her go binary is badass and on that I ain’t even gonna front. — Lainie Medina (@JadoreLainie) December 4, 2018

All the Feelings

that Captain Marvel trailer omg…why do these teaser/trailers keep making me teary eyed?

It doesn’t look much like anything in the MCU so far, and all of those scenes in binary (?) mode..omg..and her falling in the sky…?

And her dynamic with Nick Fury!! Omg! pic.twitter.com/LjR6XMb3MS — Elektra (@TeenSuccubus) December 4, 2018

A+

I’m ready for Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel film debut. Binary Captain Marvel ? pic.twitter.com/YqxSbCmw6u — Jason (Avengers 4 trailer soon) (@EscaflowneClown) December 4, 2018

Yassss