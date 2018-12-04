What Time Does the ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Air?

This week just might end up being pretty major for Marvel fans, and here’s what you need to know about when that will kick off.

On Sunday, Marvel debuted a new poster for Captain Marvel, along with an official confirmation that the film’s newest trailer would be arriving during Monday Night Football. While the announcement does not give a specific time as to when the trailer will air, the general estimation has been that the trailer will air during halftime, much like how Disney previously debuted trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

So, what time should you tune into Monday Night Football? The game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles is set to kick off at 8:15 pm EST, or 7:15 CST, on ESPN. Seeing as an average NFL game clocks in at three hours total, this would place halftime roughly around 9:45 EST, or 8:45 CST.

Granted, there’s no way to predict exactly how long the first half of the game will take, but this at least should provide fans with a rough estimate of when to look out for the Captain Marvel trailer.

The new trailer is expected to feature the live-action debut of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), an Air Force pilot who becomes one of Earth’s most powerful heroes, and ends up playing a key role in the Kree-Skrull War.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet, one of the film’s screenwriters, said earlier this year. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Are you excited to see the newest Captain Marvel trailer debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Captain Marvel will debut in theaters on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.