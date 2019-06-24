Captain Marvel Featurette Reveals Footage of Brie Larson’s Costume Test on Avengers: Endgame Set

After years of waiting from fans, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) officially made her live-action debut earlier this year in Captain Marvel. A new featurette from the film’s home release has made its way online, which showcases the unique process of how that came about. The video, which you can check out below, features a behind-the-scenes look at Larson’s first costume test, which took place on the set of Avengers: Endgame.

While screenshots of the costume test had already made its way online – and had made some speculate about whether or not there was a deleted scene of Carol on Vormir – it’s certainly interesting to see the footage in action. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains in the video, as well as an interview earlier this year, Larson donning the costume for the first time was a pretty epic experience.

“In over 17 years at Marvel, I’ve had a number of amazing experiences seeing the actors wearing the costumes for the first time – you just get this sensation of, ‘I can’t believe I’m looking at this in real life.’” Feige explained in March of this year. “When Robert Downey Jr. put on the Iron Man armor; when I saw the X-Men all together; when Chris Evans stepped into the Captain America suit; when Chris Hemsworth first held the hammer in full Thor regalia – even Chris Pratt putting on the Star-Lord outfit for the first time, and Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow outfit: these were amazing, iconic moments,” he explained.

“We had the first full costume fitting with Brie Larson on the set of Avengers: Endgame, and just stepping into the little tent on set where we hide – because we don’t want many people to see – it was astounding.” Feige continued. “Seeing that character that we’ve been working on for years, that we’ve been dreaming about even longer than that, seeing her standing in front of us for the first time, in real life – it’s incredible. It’s an amazing start for the adventure that lies ahead.”

Interestingly enough, the fact Endgame was filmed before Captain Marvel created an interesting pickle for those working behind-the-scenes.

“She was filmed with her physical costume, with a great costume from the costume department, but after her sequences were filmed, it was decided by the filmmakers that her costume needed to be more different from the costume that she was wearing in the 25 years ago, whatever the era of Captain Marvel, the Captain Marvel movie,” Weta Digital’s Matt Aitken explained to ComicBook.com. “So we ended up replacing her costume with a CG suit for all her shots.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 2nd.