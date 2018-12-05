New ‘Captain Marvel’ Figure Suggests Her Cat Could Be an Alien in the Film

Captain Marvel will be getting a full line of Marvel Legends figures, and a new reveal of the Nick Fury figure might have revealed Goose the cat’s comic origins are making it into the film.

The new Marvel Legends line of figures will include two Captain Marvel figures, Talos, Nick Fury, and the Star Force Commander, and while those are all look slick, the Fury figure is the one that deserves some extra attention. The figure features an extra accessory in Goose, known as Chewie the cat in the comics, but as opposed to the other Goose included in the set, this one is shackled and has a muzzle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the comics will definitely recognize that at one point Chewie was kidnapped by the Haffensye (a group of mercenary aliens) in order to use Chewie’s abilities to attack their enemies. Chewie may look like a cat, but she is, in fact, a Flerken, an alien race that takes on the appearance of normal cats but have several unique abilities.

That includes the ability to access pocket dimensions that are housed in its body, and they can fit all kinds of things there. They can also sprout tentacles and huge teeth as a defense mechanism, so to keep themselves safe the Haffensye cuffed Chewie and put a muzzle on her so she couldn’t’ attack them.

As you can see in the figure, both are represented here, so it seems like Carol could’ve definitely come across Goose in space, and if that’s the case she could probably end up being an alien, just like her Flerken origins in the comics. Here’s hoping, because we would love to see it.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

So do you think the movie version of Goose will be an alien? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T ScreenRant]