Fan Video Sets Captain Marvel’s Starforce Fight to Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim Song

Captain Marvel has officially made its way to digital, meaning fans can relive some of their favorite moments from the comfort of their own home. For Twitter user @babelarsons, that apparently means crafting a pretty epic fan video. The clip, which you can check out below, mashes up Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) fight against the Starforce with “Black Sheep”, a song that Larson sang in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

carol vs the starforce fight scene except its black sheep by clash at demonhead in the background pic.twitter.com/SBrLvHRQxl — val (@babelarsons) May 29, 2019

Larson gained a whole crop of fans from her Scott Pilgrim role, playing Envy Adams, the frontwoman of The Clash at Demonhead and the ex-girlfriend of the titular character. While “Black Sheep” is originally a song from the band Metric, the film – as well as a special music video – featured Larson singing the track.

The video has begun to go viral in the days since it was initially shared, with fans being pleasantly surprised by how well the song matches up with the fight scene. Even in Captain Marvel, the sequence is set to some pretty great tunes, with No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” playing in the finished film.

“That is actually one of the places in the movie where we tried about three thousand different songs before we arrived at ‘Just A Girl,’” Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden recently revealed. “Which is hilarious because ‘Just A Girl’ is the most obvious choice.”

“For a variety of reasons, we were looking in different directions before we landed there,” the filmmaker admitted. “We put it in and there’s something cheeky and little bit of fun about it. People were really into it and kind of fell in love with it there.”

Regardless of whatever music accompanies it, the Starforce fight scene has earned quite a lot of fans, especially since it puts Larson’s badass approach to the character on display.

“Carol is a trained warrior and I can barely walk in a straight line,” Larson said in January of this year. “So for me to get to the point where I can do all of the things that were required of me meant really putting myself to the test and dedicating a lot of hours to it.”

“I’d do an hour and a half of cardio or strength training, go eat a bunch of food, pass out for an hour and then put on another set of exercise clothes and go to the stunt gym to do fight training and wire work stuff for another two hours after that,” Larson said. “There were moments where I cried, there were moments where I thought it was too hard, where I got pushed beyond my comfort zone, but those were ultimately my favorite moments. At the time you’re like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ And then afterward, you feel so proud of yourself.”

What do you think of this Captain Marvel/Scott Pilgrim mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is available on digital now. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.