Internet Reacts to New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

An all-new trailer for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel debuted tonight and, much like the first teaser trailer, fans can’t get enough of the film’s adventure, excitement, and humor.
The story follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The first teaser only hinted at the complex character’s introduction, leaving fans to theorize what the film had in store for audiences. This new trailer offered audiences our first looks at new characters, expanded the Captain Marvel mythology, and reminded us that Larson was the perfect choice for the role.
Check out what the internet is saying about the new Captain Marvel trailer before the movie hits theaters on March 8, 2019!
Right to the Veins
JUST HOOK IT TO MY VEINS #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/E1WHDIa4bD— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) December 4, 2018
Scared Thanos
Thanos after watchingthe new Captain Marvel trailer #CaptainMarvel #CaptainMarvelTrailer pic.twitter.com/3bPFYr3Fu7— Nick L. ???? (@Uber_Blogger) December 4, 2018
Total Badass
Some internet asshole: Captain Marvel doesn’t smile she doesn’t say anything she’s not a badass why are people hyped for this movie— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) December 4, 2018
Captain Marvel: pic.twitter.com/Ue2xkzh7SJ
We’re Not Ready
CAPTAIN MARVEL IS COMING FOR US. WE AREN’T READY pic.twitter.com/WFxXpsYihh— jingletasmic (@jaysquivel) December 4, 2018
Bring On Binary
The MOHAWK.— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) December 4, 2018
THE HELMET.
THE BINARY FORCE.
(the smirk)#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/eTDkoOnvRa
Already Iconic
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is already iconic, I don’t care. pic.twitter.com/XdQguxS32n— Christmas Scott! (@yahboyantman) December 4, 2018
Better Luck Next Time, Thanos
CAPTAIN MARVEL TRAILER???— Heather? (@strangestarsx) December 4, 2018
SHES GONNA BEAT THANOS ASS I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/j4gXb2Vl8n
This Is Everything
THIS. IS. EVERYTHING. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/nq4bchLrBW— ? Christmas Nic ? (@CloneNic) December 4, 2018
YESSSSSSS
Me after watching the trailer #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/e0UKWcM89y— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) December 4, 2018
R.I.P. Marvel Fandom
THIS JUST IN ALL OF MARVEL STAN TWITTER HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD DUE TO THE CAPTAIN MARVEL TRAILER— t✨ (@valkyriemorales) December 4, 2018