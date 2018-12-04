Marvel

Internet Reacts to New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

An all-new trailer for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel debuted tonight and, much like the first teaser trailer, fans can’t get enough of the film’s adventure, excitement, and humor.

The story follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first teaser only hinted at the complex character’s introduction, leaving fans to theorize what the film had in store for audiences. This new trailer offered audiences our first looks at new characters, expanded the Captain Marvel mythology, and reminded us that Larson was the perfect choice for the role.

Check out what the internet is saying about the new Captain Marvel trailer before the movie hits theaters on March 8, 2019!

Right to the Veins

Scared Thanos

Total Badass

We’re Not Ready

Bring On Binary

Already Iconic

Better Luck Next Time, Thanos

This Is Everything

YESSSSSSS

R.I.P. Marvel Fandom

