Samuel L. Jackson Reacts to Younger Nick Fury in ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel has been de-aging actors for a number of years now, with the likes of Michael Douglas, Robert Downey Jr., and Michelle Pfeiffer all being made to look younger than they are in flashback scenes. In Captain Marvel however, the studio will be de-aging Samuel L. Jackson for the entire movie, and he’s certainly happy with how his younger self looks.

On Wednesday, the first photos from Captain Marvel were released online, and we got our first look at a two-eyed Nick Fury. Since the movie will take place in the 1990s, Fury will need to be significantly younger than he is in the current MCU.

The photo will certainly strike nostalgia in the hearts of movie fans who adore the ’90s, as Jackson looks just as he did in his Pulp Fiction/Jurassic Park days. Even the actor himself was surprised with the results.

Shortly after the photo was released, Jackson posted it to his Instagram account. “Wow, this Marvel de-aging thing is doper than I thought,” the actor wrote along with the post.

In the photo, a stern-looking Fury can be seen with a cut and bandage above his left eye. As we know, it won’t be long before he loses an eye, and dons the iconic eye patch that fans are used to.

While Fury has never explicitly stated how he lost his eye, he has previously mentioned that it was caused as a result of his trust in someone else. “Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.”

Hopefully Captain Marvel will provide some answers to this mystery. Even if it doesn’t it’ll still be nice to see a young Samuel L. Jackson in action once again.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.