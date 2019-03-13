Samuel L. Jackson Reveals How Spider-Man Reacts Differently to Nick Fury than Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel landed in theaters with a sonic boom heard around the world. The film is breaking records at the box office, and fans are loving Carol Danvers spot-on chemistry with Nick Fury. However, it seems fans won’t see a certain web-swinger act the same when he meets the SHIELD icon.

According to Samuel L. Jackson, the young hero will have a totally different relationship with Fury, but it will lead to laughs all the same.

Recently, the MCU actor opened up about Fury’s interactions with Carol and Peter during a chat with Radio Times. Jackson was asked how his experience on Captain Marvel differed from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and he narrowed the contrast down to a single point.

“The energy level’s totally different. The dynamic between the characters too,” Jackson teased.

“Spider-Man’s a little more reluctant to engage with Nick Fury than Carol Danvers was. He has an intimidation factor. Even though he is Spider-Man, and I’m just Nick Fury, but… Fury’s reputation precedes him.”

Of course, there is also something to be said for how Fury will differ between the films. Spider-Man: Far From Home will see the master spy in his element as a seasoned veteran. This was not the case in Captain Marvel; Fury was nearing a breaking point with work when Carol landed on Earth, and Jackson has said Fury’s age difference turned the character into a a very different character.

“There’s something still light about Nick Fury. He’d been in some dark stuff, so there’s still a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been explored about him through the war and through his years as a spy in the shadow world or whatever,” Jackson told Entertainment Weekly.

“But now he’s on a desk. It’s kinda like he’s on hiatus. He’s sitting at this desk trying to figure out, ‘Okay, where’s the threat coming from?’ [Carol is] his first extraterrestrial. She opens up a whole new world for him.”

So, are you excited to see Peter meet Fury or even Captain Marvel?

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law. Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

