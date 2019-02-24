‘Captain Marvel’ Opening Weekend Box Office Projections Rise

Captain Marvel is one of the most-anticipated films of 2019 and it’s looking like that anticipation may lead it to having an even bigger than previously predicted opening weekend at the box office.

In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter discussing the lackluster box office revenue thus far in winter 2019, one major bright spot was noted: the opening of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel. According to the report, the film is now tracking for a domestic opening of $120 million or more — a number that marks a $20 million increase in what had previously been predicted.

It would be a huge opening for the Brie Larson-starring film, making it the biggest North American debut since Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom hit with $148 million. It’s also a number that would put it ahead of several of its fellow Marvel Studios films. Even at the lower $100 million number, Captain Marvel would be ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp ($75 million) Doctor Strange ($85 million), Thor: The Dark World ($85 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($94 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($95 million), and Iron Man ($98 million). The $120 million plus number would put it ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming ($117 million) and Thor: Ragnarok ($117 million).

It would also put it ahead of DC’s female-superhero centric film, Wonder Woman ($103 million).

Of course, it’s important to remember that this is just an estimate. Captain Marvel still has a couple of weeks before it hits theaters, plenty of time for Marvel Studios to get even more excitement for the film through marketing, something that can only help the film’s odds at the box office.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

