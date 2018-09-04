‘Captain Marvel’ Partially Inspired By ‘Terminator 2’

Captain Marvel is one of the most hotly anticipated superhero films of 2019, and it owes some of its inspiration to a science fiction classic in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

At least that’s what Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige best compares it to, especially when it comes to the way the film handles the action sequences, which take place both on the streets of Earth and in the cosmos.

“There are definitely homages to our favorite 90s action films,” Feige told Total Film Magazine.

“Much of the movie takes place in outer space,” he added, but that doesn’t keep the film from being inspired by the more ground-level work seen in Terminator, specifically citing, “those cool street-level fights and car chases.”

The Terminator franchise combines big science fiction elements (the Terminators, time travel) with up-close action sequences close-knit surroundings and frenetic car chases on city streets. We’re intrigued to see how that reveals itself in Captain Marvel, especially with Feige saying the film is predominantly in space.

As for Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, she couldn’t be more thrilled with what they’ve put together for fans with this project. “I’m proud of what it is we’re making,” Larson said. “All of the hype will be worth it.”

Hopefully, fans will have more to sink their teeth into when it comes to Captain Marvel soon, as a recent rumor points to September being the month that we finally get the long-awaited Captain Marvel movie trailer. We’ve certainly got our fingers crossed!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at an undisclosed date.