More Captain Marvel Photos Of Brie Larson At Air Force Base Surface

Brie Larson has taken her prep for Captain Marvel from the comics to the airfield.

Photos previously surfaced of Larson’s trip to an airbase, and now more photos have surfaced of her preparation for the role. Larson can be seen wearing her own custom uniform at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she received some training in EPT, a perfect time it turns out to get a selfie.

“fortitude187When you teach @brielarson EPT, you take a hanging harness selfie. #captainmarvel @captainmarvelmovie #caroldanvers.”

Larson also got a tour of the base’s impressive array of jets and managed to get a picture that could be right out of the film. It’s not of course, but we imagine fans will see Larson primed to get into a jet of her own when the solo film finally hits theaters.

She also took some time to get a few pictures with the soldiers stationed at Nellis, and even signed a copy of Captain Marvel #1 for someone.

Captain Marvel doesn’t start filming until later this year, but fans have already caught Larson on the set of Avengers 4, a film Kevin Feige has confirmed she will appear in.

While the casting seems like a no-brainer now, it took Larson quite awhile to actually accept the role.

“I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film,” Larson explained, “and I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible. I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life,” Larson added, “but I think it’s worth it.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, and will also feature Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in a substantial role. It will introduce the Skrulls to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that Marvel owns the Fantastic Four again, it could play an even bigger role in the future of the MCU.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.