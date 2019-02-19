‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson’s Ready For Action in Stunning New Poster

A new Captain Marvel poster has surfaced, and it features Brie Larson’s powerful hero ready to take all the poor saps who think they can stand a chance against her.

Marvel just revealed the new poster, which features Larson’s Captain Marvel in full costume (including that sweet helmet) as power surges through her. The poster’s gorgeous, and we have illustrator and vector artists Tracie Ching to thank for it, and you can view more of Ching’s work right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the poster, you can check out the image below.

“Here’s a look at a Marvel Studios‘ @CaptainMarvel-inspired poster created by illustrator @TracieChing. 🌟”

Seriously though, the Captain Marvel posters are starting to fly in, and with so many stunning options to choose from, Cap fans are going to have a hard time trying to choose the one they want representing their favorite hero on their wall. Of course, you could just buy all of them, and honestly, we wouldn’t blame you.

As for why Captain Marvel’s Carol Danvers is the first female hero to headline her own movie, Producer Jonathan Schwartz said she can more than handle the weight on her shoulders.

“If you’re going to put that on anybody’s shoulders, Carol’s are the strongest,” Schwartz said during a set visit attended by ComicBook.com last year. “She was always a character that excited us from the comic books. In all the mythology and all the characters we had to draw from, she always kept rising to the top. Her powers are super cool, her story’s super cool, the world she gets to take part in is super cool.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!