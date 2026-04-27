10 Marvel Characters Who Could Handle the Infinity Gauntlet’s Power

Marvel Comics created one of the most powerful objects in comic history when they debuted the Infinity Gauntlet. Like most things cosmic Marvel, it had its origins in the works of Jim Starlin. Starlin had created the Soul Gem for Adam Warlock, giving the hero power over life and death, which would lead to him expanding on the idea when he returned to Marvel in the early ’90s with Silver Surfer and Thanos Quest. This led to the classic event Infinity Gauntlet, which followed Thanos as he used the power of the Gauntlet to make his twisted dreams a reality. The story makes sure to set up just how powerful the combined Infinity Gems are – that anyone who holds them is capital G God – and created a legend that would become integral to the history of Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The power of the Infinity Gauntlet is such that there are very few out there who can use it, its power too much for them. All of that power would freeze them or make them into monsters. However, there are some who would be able to handle its power, like these ten Marvel characters.

10) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine may not seem like a character who can handle ultimate power, but he’s been able to in the past. The first time came in X-Men Annual #11, when he was able to use the power of the Crystal of Ultimate Vision to defeat the alien Horde and resurrect the X-Men after their death. In Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine, he was able to overcome the temptation of the Phoenix Force, and has been shown as a host of it in the future. He’s a man with years of experience and wisdom, which is important for someone with ultimate power. He can handle godlike power better than it seems and if he got the Gauntlet, he would be able to use it wisely.

9) Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Storm is one of the greatest X-Men of them all, and she’s been called a goddess for years. Recently, she was given the power of Eternity, channeling the power of the entire universe and battling against the most ruthless gods in existence. She did very well with this power, showing that she could easily handle the power of the combined Infinity Stones. Storm has always been a person who had great power, and she understands the responsibility that comes along with it. She’d be able to use the power of the Gauntlet for the greater good, showing that she is the most benevolent goddess of them all.

8) Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom might not seem like the kind of person who would do well with the Infinity Gauntlet, but he’s more than proven that the power of gods isn’t anything for him. Doom has tapped into infinite power numerous times over the years, and has even acted as the god of the entire multiverse. He thinks on the kind of scale that is perfect for someone with the power of a god; he’ll definitely order the universe how he sees fit. That said, not everyone would enjoy the universe he would create but that doesn’t change that he’d actually do pretty well with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet on his side.

7) Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, so he might not seem like the kind of person who should have infinite power. However, that’s what makes him so perfect for it. This is a person for whom responsibility has long been a watchword. He would do his best to use the power in the best possible way. While it might take him some time to get used to omniscience, his spider-sense has somewhat prepared him for a world where he can sense everything happening around him. He may get overwhelmed at first, but he would end up being amazing with the most powerful object in the Marvel Universe.

6) Captain Marvel I

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The first Captain Marvel is one of the greatest heroes in the history of the Marvel Universe. Mar-Vell decided that humanity was worth his protection and spent years keeping them safe. He was quite powerful on his own thanks to his Kree heritage and the Nega-Bands, and eventually gained access to the cosmic consciousness. This power allowed him to see anything that had ever happened to anyone, preparing him for the power of godhood that the Infinity Gauntlet would give him. He was always one of the purest heroes around, so he would use the power to help the universe in ways that few others would.

5) Invisible Woman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Invisible Woman is one of the greatest heroes on the face of the planet. She’s long been the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four and has dealt with every kind of threat you can imagine. She’s fought gods and monsters, witnessed things that no one else has, and saved all of creation more times than you can shake a stick at. Her life with the team prepared her for the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. She’s a mother and she understands how sacred life truly is. If there’s anyone who could make the right kind of decisions with the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s her.

4) Silver Surfer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Silver Surfer sacrificed his freedom so that his world could live, and spent years serving Galactus before leaving his service to become the sentinel of the spaceways, protecting the people that Galactus endangered. Norrin Radd has proven to be one of the the most good heroes in the universe. He’s shown himself to be just about incorruptible, and has held amazing power ever since becoming Galactus’s Herald, so he’s used to that sort of thing. He’s more than qualified to use the Infinity Gauntlet, and he’d be able to use it for the betterment of the universe.

3) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is the most powerful member of the X-Men, and has been ever since the Phoenix Force entered her life. While her early years with its power saw her lose herself of it and become the Dark Phoenix, she’s since proven to be the perfect host for the Phoenix Force. This makes her an excellent choice for the Infinity Gauntlet. She’s already possessed ultimate power and fell to darkness, which made her an even stronger person in the long run and better prepared for that sort of thing. She’d make an excellent bearer of the Infinity Gauntlet, because she’s honestly already more than halfway to that power level anyway.

2) Black Bolt

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Black Bolt is the most powerful Inhuman, leader of the nation of superpowered beings. He’s a man for whom responsibility is life; if he so much as whispers, he can destroy everything and everyone around him. He’s a person who has had to deal with power in all of its complexities for years and if there’s anyone who could handle the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s him. He is an expert at making hard decisions, something made possible by his many years as a monarch and would be able to use the Gauntlet for the people of the universe.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is considered by most to be the greatest hero on Earth, and has a leg up on most of the people on this list: he has used the Infinity Gauntlet. In New Avengers (Vol. 30 #1-4, he was chosen to try to use its power to stop the first Incursion. He was able to channel its full power and did stop the two Earths from colliding, but burned out the power of the Gauntlet in the process, seemingly through no fault of his own. He showed that he was more than capable of channeling and controlling this power and any universe with him with the Gauntlet is a safe one.

What Marvel hero do you could handle the Infinity Gauntlet? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!