Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting Remake of One of the Best PS3 and Xbox 360 Games

Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly getting a remake of one of the best PS3 and Xbox 360 games. The game in question hails from 2013, and when it was released, it was only on these two consoles. It did eventually come to the Wii U. And now it’s coming to its second Nintendo platform ever, the Switch 2, if a new report is true, at least. The new report does come from a fairly reliable Nintendo source, though, so it is likely true.

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A few days ago, after many rumors and leaks, Ubisoft finally unveiled a remake of the 2013 release, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The remake, called Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, is poised to release on July 9 via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version from Ubisoft, but Nintendo insider Nash Weedle claims a Switch 2 version is in the works, though there’s no word of whether it will be ready in time for release. The answer to this is presumably not, because otherwise Ubisoft would have just included it in the announcement.

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One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games

When people talk about the best Assassin’s Creed games, they usually are divided over Assassin’s Creed 2 and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. Sometimes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag sneaks into the conversation, though. It is the sixth major installment, and it fits in the series timeline a bit weirdly. Its historical timeframe sets it before Assassin’s Creed III, but its modern-day sequences are set after Assassin’s Creed III’s modern-day sequences.

Upon release, the Ubisoft game earned an 88 on Metacritic and sold over 11 million copies in its first year, making it one of the standout successes of 2013. This is when Assassin’s Creed was still very much at its full powers, and this release demonstrated that.

Right now, there is no word of the PC version supporting the Steam Deck, so the Nintendo Switch 2 could end up being the only mobile version of the game, though, even if it’s never verified on Steam Deck, it will surely be more than playable and functional.

That said, remember to take this information with a grain of salt. While Nash Weedle is typically quite reliable, he does not have a bulletproof track record, and, of course, everything is always subject to change. So far, Ubisoft has not been drawn out for comment, and we do not anticipate this changing. If it does, though, we will update the story with whatever it says.

All of that said, and as always, don’t forget to drop a comment with your thoughts or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.