‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Addresses Green Lantern Comparisons

At first glance, there are several similarities between Captian Marvel and DC’s Green Lantern, but Marvel is confident that isn’t going to be an issue for Carol.

Both Green Lantern and Captain Marvel operate in the vast expanse of space, encountering beings and civilizations that would floor any normal Earthbound citizen. Both characters also have roots in the military, specifically the Air Force, and for part of this movie Carol even wears a green-themed costume as part of the Kree’s Starforce. Granted, she doesn’t have a Power Ring, but those are still substantial similarities.

ComicBook.com had the chance to be on the set of Captain Marvel last year, and when the comparisons to Green Lantern were brought up, executive producer Jonathan Schwartz put any fears of the characters being too similar at ease.

“I’m sure we discussed it at some point,” Schwartz said. “I think the characters are different enough and where they come from are different enough that it wasn’t a huge thing. Certainly what we want to do with this movie, and with every movie, is show the audience something they haven’t seen before. And I think that means making it unique from Green Lantern and unique from the other Marvel movies.”

While there are obvious similarities, there are huge differences as well. The Lanterns get their powers from the harnessed emotional spectrum, specifically willpower, utilizing those powers through Power Rings. Carol comes from the lineage of the Kree (recently revealed in The Life of Captain Marvel), giving her their advanced strength and flight, as well as sporting those impressive photon blasts and energy-absorption abilities.

Now, this will likely be different in the movie, but we’re pretty sure no one is passing down the ability to her like Abin Sur did to Jordan, so it will still be different.

Also, while the Lanterns and Captain Marvel operate in space, they are for different reasons. The Lanterns are the actual police force for the universe and operate as so. Jurisdiction, procedures, chain of command and more are all part of the gig. For Captain Marvel, she is rather free to do what she needs to in order to get the job done, even when she’s leading a team like Alpha Flight.

The two also sport different personalities and day to day problems, so while there are similarities, there are more than enough differences that fans shouldn’t fear any big overlap.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.