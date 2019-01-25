‘Captain Marvel’ Producer: “I Hope There’s More Story to Tell With Monica”

Fans hoping for a film appearance by one of Monica Rambeau’s heroic alter egos might not be hoping in vain.

Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said during a recent visit to the set that he has hopes for the character moving forward, after Lashana Lynch debuts the role of Monica’s mother Maria in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

“I hope there’s more story to tell with Monica,” Schwartz said. “Certainly the movie leaves it open for that stuff. I think one of the things that was really fun about the stories that came together and the Monica relationship and the Maria relationship with Carol was being able to tell this story of female friendship, and intergenerational female friendships.”

Early fan theories had speculated Monica would be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut within the events of Captain Marvel…and she still might, but if so it is likely she will be pretty young.

Outside of being on the same Ultimates team beginning with Al Ewing and Kenneth Rocafort’s All-New, All-Different (2015) run, Danvers and Rambeau don’t necessarily share too many connections in the comics.

Putting the Ultimates aside, Rambeau was actually the first woman to pick up the Captain Marvel mantle. The New Orleans native was created by Roger Stern and John Romita, Jr. and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982).

During this time, Danvers was going by her original name of Ms. Marvel and would continue to do so for the next two decades. After a brief run as Captain Marvel, Rambeau used both Photon and Pulsar as code names before finally settling on Spectrum during the events of Mighty Avengers #1 (2013).

In previously-released stills from the movie, the elder Rambeau’s nickname is Photon, taking on one of her daughter’s comic book mantles and maybe suggesting what Monica’s superhero name might eventually be in the movies.

