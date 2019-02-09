‘Captain Marvel’: New Promo Art Puts Carol and Goose the Cat in the Spotlight

Captain Marvel fever is taking over, and thanks to Hasbro we’ve got a few more promotional images to help us pass the time until the movie hits.

The new images are part of a toy campaign from Hasbro, and the first one shows Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel grasping her fist as it charges with energy, looking like she’s primed to knock someone out of the atmosphere with the logo as the backdrop. The second image shows Earth in the background with Captain Marvel in her brown leather jacket as she holds her adorable cat Goose, and perhaps is our favorite of the two images.

You can check out the new images below (via mcu_news_india).

“New promo arts for CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Goose has actually received a great deal of attention ever since the first poster popped up with her in the corner. Since then she’s become a highlight of every trailer and poster, including one adorable trailer from Funko. People are excited to see if Goose follows in Chewie’s footsteps from the comics, which would have the adorable feline secretly being a Flerken, a species of alien that take the form of cats but are actually so much more.

They have the ability to not only morph and defend themselves with vicious teeth and tentacles when the situation calls for it, but they can also house tiny little pocket universe, which is always quite handy. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

