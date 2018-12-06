‘Captain Marvel’ Relaunch Gets Gorgeous Adam Hughes Cover

Captain Marvel’s getting a brand new series in 2019, and the first issue will have a gorgeous Adam Hughes variant cover for fans to collect.

Hughes is renowned for his gorgeous covers featuring characters like Catwoman, Spider-Gwen, Wonder Woman, and more, and his latest cover will feature our favorite Kree Captain Carol Danvers. Hughes has taken on the hero previously, having the character charing towards the viewer as she soars through space, but in this cover, he puts her against a sunlit backdrop that fades into the starlit depths of space. She stands tall looking up at the sky with her hair and sash blowing in the wind, and Hughes definitely used the sash to full advantage here, as this is one of the longest versions of it we’ve seen.

In the new relaunch, Carol Danvers will be returning to Earth, specifically New York City, after extended time in space on the Alpha Flight space station. The series is being written by Kelly Thompson with art by Carmen Carnero, and Thompson is trying to find a balance between suiting new fans who will see the upcoming movie and longtime fans of the character from the comics.

“You really want her to be accessible to new and younger audiences who are going to see the movie, fall in love and want to seek out other Captain Marvel stories,” Thompson told the New York Times. “But you really want to respect the fans who have loved the character for decades. I think there’s a razor’s edge there.”

Part of that process is to bring back in Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, who has been Carol’s best friend in the comics, as well as introduce Tony Stark back into the mix, which has already started to happen in books like Avengers and The Life of Captain Marvel. There will also be a new romantic interest, as Thompson teased “There will definitely be some romance and it may be someone we all know and have seen before in Marvel Comics.”

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel #1 below.

“ALL THE STARS ALIGN AS KELLY THOMPSON AND CARMEN CARNERO TAKE ON MARVEL’S PREMIER FEMALE SUPER HERO! As Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting Earth from alien threats big and small, but now it’s time for Earth’s mightiest hero to come home. New York City has never looked so good. But every re-entry comes with the unexpected, and Carol is about to hit a whole lot of unexpected. It’s a fresh start and an oversized, star-studded welcome home for a hero who’s been punching the glass ceiling since the 1970s — and just in time for the first female-led film from Marvel Studios! The next 50 years of Captain Marvel starts here!”

Captain Marvel #1 hits comic stores on January 9th, 2019.