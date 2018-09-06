New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photos Reveal Ronan’s Return

Marvel fandom is currently in the process of a full-blown eruption, as the first photos from the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson, have finally debuted online. In addition to the first looks at Carol Danvers in costume, and Jude Law as (probably) Mar-Vell, these photos also feature the return of Ronan the Accuser, the villain from Guardians of the Galaxy.

If you recall, Ronan was a rogue Kree warrior in the 2014 James Gunn film, and he was hired by Thanos to retrieve the Power Stone. However, Ronan got a little power hungry, kept the stone for himself, and was ultimately defeated by the Guardians.

While he may have perished in the current timeline, it’s been established that Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s. When casting took place, Marvel announced that Lee Pace would be reprising his role as Ronan.

In the photo below, Pace can be seen in his full Ronan costume, alongside Jude Law’s character, who has still yet to be officially named. Both actors are receiving guidance from co-director Anna Boden.

Ronan isn’t the only Guardians villain to return for Captain Marvel. Korath, played by Djimon Hounsou, was the mercenary that worked for Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy. He was seen at the very beginning of the movie trying to steal the Power Stone. He was later killed by Drax, when the destroyer pulled a robotic piece out of his head.

Korath can be seen in this photo alongside Captain Marvel, Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), and two other members of the Starforce.

Judging by the photos, and the description of the Starforce in EW’s write-up, Captain Marvel will be fighting alongside both Ronan and Korath, characters that MCU fans only know as villains. This movie will either reveal how the duo became evil, or that Captain Marvel is trusting the wrong people.

Captain Marvel is set to fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.