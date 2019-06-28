Captain Marvel Rumor Says Brie Larson Will Appear In 5 More MCU Movies

Brie Larson’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut Captain Marvel made waves when it hit the box office, and according to a new rumor we might be in for quite a few more appearances from Larson’s Carol Danvers in the MCU. According to a report from We Got This Covered, Larson is set to appear in at least 5 more MCU movies before her contract with Marvel Studios is up. Now, this is not confirmed by Larson or Marvel, so take it with a grain of salt for now, as an earlier report suggested she was signed to a 7 picture deal with Marvel but that was eventually shot down by Larson herself.

Larson has so far appeared in her solo debut and then Avengers: Endgame. Up next would presumably be a full-on Captain Marvel sequel at some point in Phase 4, though she could always show up in another film like Eternals or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since those deal with more cosmic adventures and concepts.

If that doesn’t happen, she’ll probably be next seen in a sequel, though if that’s the case there is some mystery regarding when that sequel would take place. Will it be set in the past once more or in the present after Endgame? There was plenty of unfinished business as the first film came to an end, as she was going to help the Skrulls find a new home and take down the Kree empire.

That’s plenty to fill another film in the past, though it could also be set after Endgame, as Carol perhaps follows up on the status of the Skrulls after everything that happened with Thanos. You could then move the Skrulls from the background into the forefront with Thanos now vacating the main villain spot, and who knows, perhaps this could be the next big step towards an eventual Secret Invasion storyline.

We imagine she’ll also show up in whatever the next Avengers film will be. It will feature a mostly new lineup of heroes after Endgame brought Iron Man, Black Widow, and Steve Rogers’ storylines to a close, and she’s a natural fit to be a leader in their absence.

Whether or not the deal is for 5 movies or 20, we can’t wait to see Larson and Captain Marvel return to action on the big screen, and we hope the hero’s around for a long long time.

