Samuel L. Jackson Improvised This Hilarious Scene in Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel has quite a few humorous moments. Given that the origin story film sees the heroine ultimately revealed to be Carol Danvers experience a bit of cultural confusion when she arrives on Earth as Vers, the Kree warrior hot on the trail of the dangerous Skrulls, that makes sense but when it comes to some of the truly hilarious moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, those belonged to others. That includes Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson who, it turns out, improvised one of the funnier moments of the movie.

With Captain Marvel out on home release, the directors’ commentary has revealed quite a few gems about the film including the surprising detail that Jackson improvised one of the film’s funnier moments. The scene in question comes after a Skrull who had been impersonating Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) is killed and taken in for an autopsy. While the Skrull lies on the exam table, Fury lifts the white sheet covering the lower half of his body and takes a peek at what the naked alien looks like. According to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the moment was all Jackson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sam just did this,” Boden said.

“He just did this, and we kept it in because we thought it was pretty funny,” Fleck added.

It was a pretty good moment and the idea that Jackson just did it on his own makes it even funnier in retrospect, but when it comes to scene stealing, Jackson wasn’t alone. The feline star of the film, Goose the cat, also had some hilarious moments but as the commentary track notes, there’s interesting behind-the-scenes information on Goose as well. The female cat was actually played by a male cat named Reggie.

“Female cat played by Reggie a male cat,” Boden explained. “Apparently trainers don’t really train female cats. I don’t know if it’s a sexist thing all the way in the ranks of animal training. They say the female cats are less trainable.”

“They do, they say that,” Fleck said.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital, Movies Anywhere, and Blu-ray now

What do you think about Jackson improvising that hilarious scene? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.