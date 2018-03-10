Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Has Fans Speculating He’s A Skrull

With Captain Marvel now filming, the film’s cast has taken to sharing behind-the-scenes updates while avoiding the inclusion of any juicy details about the film’s plot. Thanks to one photo shared by Samuel L. Jackson, some fans are deducing Nick Fury could end up being a Skrull in the film.

In the photo, Jackson is undergoing the process of getting a lifecast, using the caption, “Caught a lil’ nap while going thru the process today!” In the comments, many of Jackson’s fans began claiming this was proof that his character would become a Skrull in the film.

The process is a traditional method of creating a mold of an actor’s head so that makeup designers can then sculpt prosthetics on an exact replica of a performer’s face to ensure all pieces of makeup will fit them appropriately. With the film being set in the ’90s, it’s possible that we see how Nick Fury sustains the injury that causes him to use an eyepatch, as we’ve seen the extent of the damage previously in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

It’s possible that, due to the green color of the materials used and how it looks like Fury has already become a Skrull, fans have jumped to conclusions about Fury revealing he’s a member of the shapeshifting race of alien.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Fury’s early years with the government will play an integral role in Captain Marvel, which could confirm the incident that results in the ocular injury.

“We wanted to explore a period before Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury had any idea about any of the other heroes and crazy stuff going on in the world,” Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly. “You know, we first met Nick when he told Tony, ‘You’re part of a big universe. You just don’t know yet.’ Well, we want to go back to a time when he didn’t know it yet, and really showcase and announce that Carol Danvers was that first hero that Nick came across. That meant she could be the singular hero, but place it within timing of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. It also got us talking about different genres, exploring this notion of sort of the ’90s action film. We hadn’t necessarily done anything like that before either, so there are definitely homages to our favorite ’90s action films within Captain Marvel.”

Fans will have to wait until March 8, 2019 to see Brie Larson debut as Captain Marvel, as the character won’t be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

Do you think the behind-the-scenes photo could confirm Fury is a Skrull? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, samuelljackson]

