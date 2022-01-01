Captain Marvel Sequel BTS Photo May Have Revealed Another Marvel Character Appearing

New behind-the-scenes pictures from Captain Marvel‘s sequel may have revealed another Marvel character appearing in the film. On Twitter, @halobearers actually found that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will probably be appearing in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff, the actress who will be playing Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel, posted a photo of her celebrating the cast and crew of the Captain Marvel sequel. From there, internet sleuthing noticed some headshot in the corner of the room. In that group of actors were familiar faces like Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. MCU newcomers Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton were also present. But, surprisingly, Lashana Lynch might be back from Captain Marvel. Even more shocking is the idea of Valkyrie being along for the ride too. It’s absolutely astounding to get this level of information from one photo, but here were are. Check it out right here.

Larson has had some praise for director Nia DaCosta in the past. But, in an appearance on Lilly Singh’s show, the Captain Marvel star sounded elated to be so close to releasing this film.

https://twitter.com/haIobearers/status/1477083463761211392?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson explained. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

WandaVision standout Teyonah Parris also spoke to Comicbook.com about The Marvels. She’s pumped for fans to learn more about the movie.

“Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship,” Parris said. “And so I think what’s been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven’t seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it’s being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I’ll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don’t want to ruin anything for you.”

