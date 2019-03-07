Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Teasing Project with Valkyrie's Tessa Thompson

✖

Captain Marvel and Valkyrie are two fan favorites in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson also happen to be two faves outside of the MCU as well, thanks in part to their amazing interviews and just overall friendship. Fans love it when they get together, and that's why Larson's latest tease should make their day. The tease happened because @valcarol shared two images of them at ACE doing an interview together, adding the caption "Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson appreciation tweet because they." That's when Larson shared it and said "We’re cooking something up... 🤪".

You can check out the post below, and as you might expect, fans are excited to see what Larson and Thompson have up their sleeves.

Some fans have guessed it's a reunion for Larson's YouTube channel, which could very well end up being right. Larson has had guests on the show, and having Thompson on to talk about, well, anything really would make for a great episode, though fans obviously are hoping they talk a little MCU and the Captain Marvel Valkyrie ship.

That ship has even made it into the MCU (thanks to Kamala Khan) and Marvel Studios is paying attention to the following it has as well, something Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos talked about during a previous conversation with ComicBook.com

"And then, of course, there’s the Brie Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see," Livanos said. "It’s so charming and so fun to see the actor’s themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking."

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Blu-ray now.

Do you want to see Valkyrie and Cap together in the MCU? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!